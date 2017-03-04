Photos: ‘Legislative Polar Plunge’ raises $30k for Special Olympics

Posted 1:41 AM, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 01:43AM, March 4, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

LANSING, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan getting a $30,000 donation this week and it’s all thanks to Michigan legislators.

The 6th annual ‘Legislative Polar Plunge for Special Olympics happened right in front of the capitol in Lansing on Thursday.

Participants included Lt. Governor Brian Calley, and Senator Rick Jones just to name a few.

We’re told a total of 50 state representatives and senators took part.

All of that money will now go to pay for year round training and competitions for Special Olympics.

Over the past 6 years, the event has raised more than $170,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s