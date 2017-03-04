Photos: ‘Legislative Polar Plunge’ raises $30k for Special Olympics

LANSING, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan getting a $30,000 donation this week and it’s all thanks to Michigan legislators.

The 6th annual ‘Legislative Polar Plunge for Special Olympics happened right in front of the capitol in Lansing on Thursday.

Participants included Lt. Governor Brian Calley, and Senator Rick Jones just to name a few.

We’re told a total of 50 state representatives and senators took part.

All of that money will now go to pay for year round training and competitions for Special Olympics.

Over the past 6 years, the event has raised more than $170,000.