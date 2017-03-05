× Bangor School board to host public workshop Monday following controversial videos

BANGOR, Mich. — After two controversial videos sparked outcry in the Bangor community last month, the school board is hosting a question and answer workshop with the community.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Monday at Bangor High School, 801 West Arlington Street, from 6 – 9 p.m.

You’ll remember the videos show what appear to be faculty in the Bangor school district playing an inappropriate game at a local tavern and another shows a teacher duct taping a student to a chair during class.

The meeting comes after parents demanded change within the school district in addition to the Van Buren County prosecutor deciding not to press charges against those involved in both videos.

A total of three teachers and the secretary of the superintendent resigned in connection to the videos.