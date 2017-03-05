Detroit-area city clerk retires in anti-Muslim controversy

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — A city official in suburban Detroit has retired after being accused of posting anti-Muslim remarks on social media.

Linda Langmesser retired Friday after more than 25 years as Plymouth city clerk. City Manager Paul Sincock declined further comment. The city had been conducting an internal review.

Activists had accused Langmesser of writing Muslims “don’t tell the whole truth” in response to a recent story about a Muslim woman who resigned from President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

Langmesser denied writing the online post and told WXYZ-TV that her Facebook account was hacked.

