Motorcyclist speeding before deadly crash in Caledonia Township, witnesses say

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Caledonia Township is dead after police say his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of 84th Street SE in Caledonia Township.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was speeding westbound on 84th Street when the motorcycle rear ended a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of Jeep, Tobias Paul DeGroote, 19, of Middleville was not hurt in the crash.

Police identify the motorcyclist as Seth David Wyma as the one who died in the crash.