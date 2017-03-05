Search continues for car believed to be in river in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The search for a vehicle believed to be in the water near where the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers converge resumed Sunday.

The Allegan, Calhoun and Van Buren County dive teams, Emmett and Bedford Township fire departments and Battle Creek Police Department assisted in the continued search.

The vehicle is believed to have entered the river around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Dickman Road east of Capital Avenue. It is now believed to potentially be in a 15- to 20-foot-deep hole near the rivers’ convergence.

On Sunday, a team used a dive magnet to search for the vehicle in this area. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office divers, who searched the area Saturday, said it was unsafe to dive Sunday in this area due to a current estimated at more than 10 mph.

If the magnet becomes stuck, officials plan to attach it to a buoy and wait for safer river conditions.

It is not yet clear how many people were inside the vehicle when it went into the river.

It is expected that this will be a recovery effort.