× Suspect steals car at gunpoint, leads police on ‘lengthy’ pursuit in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no one was injured and no property was damaged after a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man stole a person’s car at gunpoint Saturday.

Deputies we’re called to the 900 block of West Kalamazoo around 8:30 p.m. and obtained vehicle information but didn’t find the suspect.

It wasn’t until about 1 a.m. that a KDPS sergeant saw the suspected stolen vehicle traveling east on West Paterson St. near North Burdick St. and tried to stop the car.A pursuit began but was terminated because the suspect began driving the wrong way into traffic.

Shortly after officers stopped chasing him, the suspect slowed down and jumped out of the vehicle.

A short foot chase ensued and officers eventually took the suspect into custody. He is being charged with possession of a stolen car, fleeding and eluding police, and resisting and obstructing justice.