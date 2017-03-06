Bill Paxton cause of death revealed

(Fox News) – Bill Paxton died of a stroke triggered by valve replacement surgery, documents posted by TMZ revealed.

According to the actor’s death certificate obtained by TMZ, Paxton suffered an aortic aneurysm and underwent corrective surgery Feb 14.

Due to complications from the surgery, Paxton suffered a fatal stroke and died on February 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 61.

At the time of his death, his family released a statement to media.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton’s movie credits included some of the signature works of the past 40 years, from “Titanic” and “Apollo 13” to “The Terminator and “Aliens.” Television fans knew him for his role as a polygamist, with three wives who expected the best from him, in the HBO series “Big Love,” for which he received three Golden Globe nominations.