× Congressman Huizenga answers questions during raucous town hall

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga spoke to more than 1,000 people during a town hall event at Lakeshore Middle School Monday evening.

Several members of the community came forward to ask the lawmaker a number of questions and address concerns on a variety of topics including the Affordable Care Act, funding for Planned Parenthood, defense spending and immigration.

The night was filled with several standing ovations, and well as a number of boos.

Monday’s town hall comes less than two weeks after Mr. Huizenga spoke to more than 200 people during a town hall meeting in Baldwin. That event lasted for more than four hours.

FOX 17’s Michael Dupre is at Monday’s meeting and will have more highlights and reaction on FOX 17 News at Ten and FOX 17 News at Eleven.