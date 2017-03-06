DIY projects to up-cycle those old t-shirts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guilty of collecting t-shirts for every event you're in? Before you know it, there's an entire drawer over flowing with t-shirts you never wear.

If that's the case, here's a few simple ideas on how to reuse and up-cycle t-shirts.

Canvas Wall Art

If your favorite t-shirt is no longer in wearable condition but aren't ready to give it up, turn it into art! Just get a canvas, thumbtacks, and scissors. Center the shirt on the canvas, get the logo where you want it, leave a little extra fabric to wrap around the edges, and trim the rest. Tack the t-shirt into place on the back of the canvas, and hang the art on the wall.

T-Shirt Tote Bag

Whether you need a bag to take to the grocery store, or just to carry around every day, an easy no-sew t-shirt tote bag will carry all your stuff. Just grab an old shirt, sharp scissors, and a washable marker. Fold the shirt in half long ways, and cut off both sleeves. Then cut around the neck seam, turn it inside out, and use a straight edge to trace about one or two inches higher where you want the bottom to be. Cut fringe like strips from the bottom up to that line and tie them together and turn back to the right side.

Dream Catcher

With that old t-shirt, embroidery hoops, wood beads, a needle, feathers, and scissors, you can make a classic dream catcher with a twist! Detach the front of the t-shirt from the back. Then place the t-shirt into the hoops, with some of the bottom sticking out. Trim the bottom into fringe, string on the beads, then cut off extra material around the hoops.