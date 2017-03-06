ROCKFORD, Mich.--- Rockford hosted Forest Hills Central in a Class A district match up. The Rangers came away with the 47-46 victory ending the Rams season.
Forest Hills Central knocks off Rockford 47-46
-
Northview beats FH Central, 47-42
-
Forest Hills Central Pulls Out a 55-51 Win
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey wins 4-1
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey Wins 8-4
-
Lowell beats Forest Hills Central on the mat, 57-16
-
-
Forest Hills Central Beats Lowell to Claim OK White Championship
-
Forest Hills Central Clips Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Overtime
-
Forest Hills Central Takes Down Forest Hills Northern
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
Greenville prevents Lowell from winning a share of the OK White
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Teddy Toss is a Success