Forest Hills Central knocks off Rockford 47-46

Posted 11:36 PM, March 6, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich.--- Rockford hosted Forest Hills Central in a Class A district match up. The Rangers came away with the 47-46 victory ending the Rams season.

