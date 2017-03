× GRPD: 1 person in custody after police respond to threat complaint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say they have made contact with a man making suicidal threats.

On Monday, a heavy police presence responded around 9:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Joslin SE. The subject was reportedly alone during the incident. They say he also may have been armed.

The person was taken into protective custody and no injuries were reported.