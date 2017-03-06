Huckleberry’s owners to be given a proper retirement party in Greenville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- The owners of Flo's Sports Bars, Dan and David Uccello, are honoring long-time Greenville restaurant owners with a retirement party.

After meeting with Linda and Mike Huckleberry, former owners of the 25-year-old Huckleberry's establishment, the brothers set up the party to recognize their hard work.

"The Uccello brothers approached us and it really came together, almost instantly," Mike Huckleberry said. "We took an immediate liking to each other and I really like what they have done for our community."

The Uccello brothers plan to remodel the entire building located at 112 S Lafayette St.

"We made a commitment to Greenville when we opened up Flo's, the commitment was to revive downtown Greenville," Dan says.

Linda has owned her catering company for 11 years. Flo's has offered a deal to keep Linda's catering company open for business and will eventually merge with Flo's Catering Concepts. The plan is to keep quality catering in the Greenville area.

March 25 is the open invite event for everyone who knows Mike and Linda. A three-course dinner, drinks and lots of memories will be hosted at Flo's Sports Bar. The event starts at 5:25 p.m. Call the Greenville Flo's to RSVP.