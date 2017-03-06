Man found dead in car with 2-year-old; had graduated drug treatment program in 2014

PLAINWELL, Mich. – A man was found dead in a car with a 2-year-old child in the backseat overnight in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Sheriff is investigating the death of Levi Newcomb, 29, of Kalamazoo.

Detectives say that a motorist contacted a deputy at a gas station in Plainwell just before 1:00am Monday about a person passed out in a vehicle with a child in the back seat. The deputy and first responders attempted to revive Newcomb, but were not successful. A second person was found inside the business who had been travelling with Newcomb and the child.

Detectives say that Newcomb had a history of drug abuse and other health issues. An autopsy is scheduled and they are also awaiting toxicology results.

FOX 17 News profiled Newcomb in 2014 as one of seven men who graduated from Van Buren County’s Drug Treatment Court program. He had been an addict to meth and had survived a meth lab explosion in 2009.