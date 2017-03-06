New online tool, Clockwise, allows patients to save spot in line at Urgent Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it's time to go to the doctor, there are better things to do than sit in a waiting room for an appointment. Spectrum Health Medical Group understands that time is important, which is why they now give patients the ability to save a place in line before they make the trip to any of their urgent care centers with a new online tool, Clockwise.

Joe Lopez, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician from Spectrum Health, explains the benefits of their new online tool and how it works.

Urgent care is a place where people can get medical treatment in a non-emergency situation when their primary doctor isn't available. Urgent care centers treat illnesses and symptoms like allergies, abrasions, burns, cuts, infections, sprains, vomiting, and other minor illnesses and injuries.

With Clockwise, patients can go online to reserve a spot in line at the urgent care waiting room so they don't have to wait for their turn to see a medical professional. Clockwise allows patients to see an approximate wait time at all of Spectrum Health's urgent care locations, and will send patients a text message reminder on what time they should arrive at the urgent care center.

Clockwise is easy to use, just visit spectrumhealth.org/locations, can click one of the green buttons below one of their urgent care site locations, and what the wait times are for each location. Then click the blue "get in line now" button under the location, enter the proper contact information, select an appointment time, then click "confirm."

Spectrum Health Urgent Care can be found at the following locations in West Michigan:

2332 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids

2750 East Beltline Avenue Norhtwest, Grand Rapids

3350 Broadmoor Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids

80 68th Street Southeast, Grand Rapids

6105 Wilson Avenue Southwest, Wyoming

For more information on services and locations Urgent Care has to offer, visit spectrumhealth.org/locations.

Clockwise is meant for minor illnesses and injuries, so if you have a medical emergency, head straight to the emergency room of a hospital near you.