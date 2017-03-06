“Orange is the New Black” best-selling author, Piper Kerman, visits Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 2.2 million people in prisons and jails.

During this time, the number of incarcerated women has increased by more than 700 percent. One of those women was Piper Kerman, author of the best-selling memoir “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” that inspired Netflix's most-watched original series.

Kerman comes to Grand Rapids to tell her story Tuesday, March 7th.

It will be at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, followed by a book signing in the lobby.

Her visit is sponsored by Grand Haven-based nonprofit Humanity for Prisoners in cooperation with the Duncan Littlefair Great Speakers Series of Fountain Street Church.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and student tickets are $10.

Tickets to a 5 p.m. meet-and-greet reception and dinner with the author, plus reserved lecture seating, start at $100 per person, with ticket packages for groups from two to eight people.

You can buy them at Schuler Books at 2660 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids, the Bookman at 715 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, and online at humanityforprisoners.org.

All ticket sale proceeds support Humanity for Prisoners and its ongoing services provided to Michigan prisoners.