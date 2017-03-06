× Police investigate possible connection between missing man and vehicle believed to be in Kzoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating a possible connection between a missing Detroit man and a body believed to be inside a car that was submerged in the Kalamazoo River over the weekend.

Police say the 31-year-old man was last heard from early Saturday morning before a car apparently drove into the Kalamazoo River from Dickman Road near Capitol Avenue in Battle Creek.

During the initial search, dive crews recovered a bumper that matched the description of the man’s girlfriend’s rented Hyundai, according to a press release from police in Battle Creek. The man’s phone GPS tracking system was also utilized and reportedly showed he was in the area where the vehicle crashed into the Kalamazoo River.

Police report video footage from a nearby business showed the vehicle floating backwards. The search spanned over 12 hours on Sunday and crews believe a dive magnet may have latched onto the vehicle. Fast currents caused dangerous diving conditions Sunday, so police say that divers did not enter the water.