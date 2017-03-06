× Police seek tips in 2009 Coldwater cold case

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are asking for tips in the cold case murder investigation of a 62-year-old man found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Duane Finney was shot to death in his car in a field North of Skate Ranch on N. Angola Road in Coldwater on May 12, 2009.

At a press conference Monday, the Branch County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re working alongside Michigan State Police to find the man’s killer.

“The point of a cold case and a tip line is to get people talking again, and getting people to come forward,” said Detective 1st Lieutenant Chuck Christensen with Michigan State Police.

Christensen said there are people of interest in this case, but stressed from a case standpoint they plan on starting from scratch to get a fresh perspective.

Investigators said their team is confident they can solve the case and make an arrest with the help of additional units from other agencies.

“In any case we’ve worked, we found generally that we’ve been highly successful, not only in solving the case but making an arrest,” Christensen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-362-0476