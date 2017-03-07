Changing Thymes has unique decor and antiques to decorate your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't decorate your home with the same decor that everyone else is buying at a big retail store. Instead, go to Changing Thymes in Grandville, where they have a wide variety of decor you won't find anywhere else.

Changing Thymes has hundreds of vendors and thousands of square feet stocked full of all kinds of wonderful items. They have everything from antiques and collectibles, to refurbished chalk painted furniture, shabby chic home decor, and more.

Right now, there's a great opportunity to get the house ready for Spring with Changing Thymes. On March 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can stop by their Green Clover event to get even bigger discounts at either of their locations:

4187 Chicago Drive, Grandville

2900 Wilson Avenue, Grandville

For more information on events and sales, follow them on Facebook!