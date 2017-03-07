Dashcam Video: 3 arrested for attempted murder, leading police on chase

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – Three people have been charged with multiple felonies after an attempted armed robbery and chase over the weekend.

The incident happened in Three Rivers on Saturday, March 4 in the 200 block of River Drive.

Three Rivers Police say they were called to the scene on reports of an armed robbery attempt with three suspects. The victims were able to get the suspects of out their apartment, but fight continued in the front yard of the building. Police say several shots were fired, but no one was hit.

The suspects fled from the scene in a black SUV and Michigan State Police attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase only lasted a couple of minutes, but the suspects’ vehicle was frequently in the oncoming lane of traffic. Three Rivers Police shared dashcam video of the chase on their Facebook page.

Two Elkhart, Indiana residents and one Three Rivers residents were arrested from the SUV. They are all charged with multiple felonies, including Attempted Murder and firearms charges. Their names have not yet been released.