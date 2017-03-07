FBI, MSP looking for information after Ovid Township Hall burns down

Posted 8:57 PM, March 7, 2017, by

Ovid Township Hall, undated courtesy photo.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The FBI and Michigan State Police are asking the public for information about a fire that burned down the Ovid Township Hall last week.

The building was destroyed March 1. Police consider the incident to be suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 855-324-7257.

The township says they will continue to provide services to the community at a temporary location.

According to their website, all Board of Review meetings will be held at the Coldwater Lake Association Building at 516 Warren Rd in Coldwater.The FBI and Michigan State Police are conducting a joint investigation into what caused a Branch County government building to burn to the ground.

