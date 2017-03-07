Furnace explosion at Saginaw plant kills 1, injures another

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — One man has died and another has been hospitalized following an explosion at a steel treating plant in Saginaw.

Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Raines says a maintenance crew was working on a furnace Tuesday afternoon when it exploded.

The incident occurred at Hi-Tech Steel Treating.

The name of the man who was killed was being withheld pending notification of family. The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

Raines tells The Saginaw News the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo told WNEW-TV the incident has been ruled an industrial accident and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration been contacted.