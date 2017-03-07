High wind through Wednesday

Posted 7:23 AM, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:42AM, March 7, 2017

 

 

 

WEST MICHIGAN-  We've seen a line of showers and thunderstorms move through early Tuesday morning that had our winds gusting over 50 mph in some locations!

We're expecting the same to continue for many spots today as a Wind Advisory is in place for areas along the lakeshore until 3 PM Tuesday.  Winds gusting over 40 mph have already occurred, and are likely to continue throughout the early afternoon.

As the front moves through today, expect winds to continue between 25-35 mph.  The strongest gusts will be along the lakeshore, and that's why only certain areas will be under the Wind Advisory today.

A High Wind Watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, and this affects more than just the lakeshore counties.

Sustained winds Wednesday will be between 30-35 mph and we'll likely see several gusts over 50 mph!

As is often the case, downed trees and limbs will lead to some problems on the roadways or near power lines.  Power outages will be possible on Wednesday as well, so if you're susceptible to power outages fairly often in these events, plan ahead.

