ZEELAND, Mich.--- Forest Hills Northern took on Hudsonville in the Class A regional semifinal at Zeeland East. The Eagles came away with the 48-38 win and will meet East Kentwood in the regional finals on Thursday.
Hudsonville knocks off Forest Hills Northern in regional semifinal
-
Forest Hills Northern tops Zeeland West in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Forest Hills Northern/Eastern advances to state hockey semifinals
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
Forest Hills Eastern beats Martin in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Unity Christian knocks off Zeeland East by two
-
-
Forest Hills Northern Boys Win 54-43
-
FH Northern Wins Cornertsone Holiday Tournament
-
Forest Hills Central Pulls Out a 55-51 Win
-
Forest Hills Northern-Eastern Hockey Wins 9-1
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal
-
-
Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title
-
FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell
-
Forest Hills Central Clips Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Overtime