Hudsonville knocks off Forest Hills Northern in regional semifinal

Posted 11:27 PM, March 7, 2017, by

ZEELAND, Mich.--- Forest Hills Northern took on Hudsonville in the Class A regional semifinal at Zeeland East. The Eagles came away with the 48-38 win and will meet East Kentwood in the regional finals on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s