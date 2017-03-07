× IHOP invites you to pay it forward with a free stack of pancakes

GLENDALE, Calif. — Tuesday, March 7th is IHOP® National Pancake Day. To celebrate, IHOP® Restaurants will offer guests a free stack and a chance to pay it forward.

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. In return, they’re asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the charity partners` local hospital affiliate.

IHOP is partnering with three inspiring charities – Children`s Miracle Network Hospitals, one of them being Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The goal is to raise $3.5 million for finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.