Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 7

1. Organizers are preparing for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at John Ball Park, and they need help.

Between 2,500 and 3,000 kids are expected to show up, and they plan to go through at least 10,000 pounds of candy. They’d highly appreciate candy and money donations from the community.

To help, reach out to organizers by emailing them at jbeasteregghunt@gmail.com.

The Easter Egg Hunt is happening on April 15, the day before Easter.

2. Today is National Pancake Day, and IHOP invites you to enjoy a free stack, while paying it forward.

The deal is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. IHOP is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Shriner’s Hospitals for this year’s event.

All they ask is you leave a donation that will go toward finding cures for life-threatening diseases affecting kids and their families.

IHOP hopes to raise $3.5 million.

3. Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 will be coming out in September.

The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and credible sources are pointing to a radical new redesigned premium model.

No home button, fully glass front and back, a curved display, full wireless charging, and fully waterproof.

With September only being 6 months away, you might want to start saving now, it’s expected to cost more than $1,000.

4. Tours of the White House are often suspended when a new president takes over, but the Trump Administration got some flak for the delay in getting them started again.

Melania Trump, who has largely remained in New York City as her son, Barron Trump, finishes the school year, previously announced the reopening of the White House Visitors Office starts today.

If you get to go, you are allowed to take pictures. In 2015, Obama lifted a long-standing ban on taking photos on the tour.

5. A Girl in Oklahoma just became the youngest contestant ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith Fuller is just 5-years-old, and according to Time Magazine, Edith beat more than 50 children on Saturday in her regional championship.

Edith, who is home schooled, now advances to the final level of the competition, which is set for the end of May.