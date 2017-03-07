GRANDVILLE, Mich.--- Pewamo-Westphalia took on Covenant Christian in the Class C regional semifinal at Calvin Christian. The Pirates improved to 21-2 on the season with a 34-31 win over the Chargers. The Pirates will play Springport for the regional title on Thursday.
Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 21-2 and advances to regional finals
-
South Christian Girls Advance to Regionals With 66-50 Win
-
Lowell/Caledonia Hockey Wins 7-2 in Regionals
-
Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title
-
Allendale tops Allegan to claim regional title
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
-
Unity Christian knocks off Zeeland East by two
-
Unity Christian Knocks Down Byron Center 49-40
-
Big 1st Half Run Leads Hudsonville to Win Over NPC
-
Big 2nd half leads Hudsonville to Cornerstone holiday tournament title
-
Grandville tops The Potter’s House in Hamilton Christmas tournament
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian Tops Godwin Heights in Battle of the Titans
-
Mr. Basketball Finalists Square Off Tonight at Kalamazoo Central
-
Rockford Beats Reeths-Puffer, Advances to Regional Final