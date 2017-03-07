Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 21-2 and advances to regional finals

GRANDVILLE, Mich.--- Pewamo-Westphalia took on Covenant Christian in the Class C regional semifinal at Calvin Christian. The Pirates improved to 21-2 on the season with a 34-31 win over the Chargers. The Pirates will play Springport for the regional title on Thursday.

