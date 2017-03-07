Reward for finding missing Grand Rapids man grows to $5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The family of a man missing from Grand Rapids is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Jamel Parker, 31, was last seen on February 12 at about 3:00am, running away from the 1500 block of Broadway NW. Police say that family contacted them later that day. The following day, a shoe was found by the Grand River near Ann Street NW, but police have not been able to confirm is the shoe was Parker’s.

Police have classified Parker’s case as a Missing Person – Involuntary case.

Parker is described as being about 5’5″ tall, weighing about 180lbs., and has a scar near his right temple. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information about events leading up to his disappearance or his whereabouts should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.