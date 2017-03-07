Tech Tuesday: Enhancing your daily routine

Posted 6:42 PM, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:54PM, March 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tech for the bed and bathrooms - Tech Tuesday with Genius Phone Repair profiles three lifestyle devices that can help your daily routine.

The Sound+Sleep SE is a sound machine that has 64 sound profiles to choose from to help you fall asleep. It differentiates itself from other white noise machines by touting that it uses naturally recorded, high-definition sounds that "evolve and never loop."

The Gravitas Henge Dock is a weighted charging station for the iPhone and iPad. It weighs 2.5 pounds to give the dock stability that's ideal for single-handed docking.

The Yunmai Color Bluetooth Scale connects to your smartphone via Bluetooh and tracks your most important body composition stats and lets you know what your strengths and weaknesses are.

If you have any tech questions or need to repair your phone, you can visit Genius Phone Repair. 

 

