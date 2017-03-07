Western Michigan fends off Miami (Ohio) 65-61 to advance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Haymond scored 16 points, Thomas Wilder had 15 points and nine rebounds and Reggie Jones had 13 points and eight rebounds and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 65-61 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament Monday night.

Western Michigan (16-15) advanced to play Ball State (20-11) on Thursday. The Broncos have won nine straight and 10 of their last 11.

Miami (11-21) led 35-28 at halftime and had its last lead of the game at 49-48 with 9:44 remaining on Logan McLane’s layup.

Jones made a layup, Wilder buried a three and Tucker Haymond made a layup and Western Michigan led by six (55-49). Jones made a pair of free throws with four seconds to go to seal the win.

Abdoulaye Harouna led the Red Hawks with 15 points, Michael Weathers had 14 points eight assists and seven rebounds and McLane had 10. Miami lost six of its last seven.