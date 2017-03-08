Closings and Cancellations

911 outage for AT&T users in Ionia County

Posted 9:34 PM, March 8, 2017, by

IONIA COUNTY, Mich- Dispatchers in Ionia County have sent out an alert informing AT&T Wireless customers about a 911 outage in the area.

Dispatchers say if customers in Ionia County try to dial 911, it will not connect the call and appear to be busy.

At this time, officials don’t know how widespread the outage is or how long it will take to restore services.

In the meantime, any AT&T Wireless customers in Ionia County with an emergency should call dispatch at 616-527-0400.

Ionia County Central Dispatch says it will also provide information regarding the outage on its Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s