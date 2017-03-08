× 911 outage for AT&T users in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich- Dispatchers in Ionia County have sent out an alert informing AT&T Wireless customers about a 911 outage in the area.

Dispatchers say if customers in Ionia County try to dial 911, it will not connect the call and appear to be busy.

At this time, officials don’t know how widespread the outage is or how long it will take to restore services.

In the meantime, any AT&T Wireless customers in Ionia County with an emergency should call dispatch at 616-527-0400.

Ionia County Central Dispatch says it will also provide information regarding the outage on its Facebook page.