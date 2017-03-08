Closings and Cancellations

Covenant Christian improves to 16-5 with win over Saugatuck

Posted 11:31 PM, March 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Covenant Christian and Saugatuck both entered the night with a record of 15-5 and they squared off at Northpointe Christian. The Chargers jumped out to an early lead and ended up winning 77-39.

