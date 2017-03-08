WAYLAND, Mich.--- Fennville met Otsego in the district semifinal at Wayland. Fennville trailed in the 4th quarter but were able to come back and get the 55-45 win over Otsego. The Blackhawks will meet host school Wayland in the district championship.
Fennville advances to district finals with win over Otsego
