Flip Flop Welcome Sign

Posted 2:09 PM, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:08PM, March 8, 2017

Want to brighten up your door this summer? There's a great way to do that without spending a fortune by making a Flip Flop Welcome Sign.

Materials

  • 7 different colored flip flops
  • Cardboard
  • Hot glue gun
  • Ribbon
  • Summer embellishments (optional)
  • Paint (for letters)
  • Paintbrush

Directions

  1. Lay out the flip flops in whatever color scheme you want. Cut out the cardboard the width of the flip flops so you can use a base to glue them onto.
  2. Tie a ribbon that you will hang the flip flop sing with onto the cardboard before gluing down the flip flops. It's a lot easier to do it this way than trying to work your way around the shoes after they've already been glued on.
  3. Spell out welcome by putting a letter on each flip flop.
  4. Hot glue the flip flops onto the cardboard either in a straight line or in a jagged pattern.
  5. Add flowers, butterflies, sunglasses, or any other summer decor you want to add to the sign.
  6. Hang it up and admire!

If you don't want a sign, Leigh Ann also made a Flip Flop Wreath with Deanna and Mike on the Morning News.

