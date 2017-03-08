Want to brighten up your door this summer? There's a great way to do that without spending a fortune by making a Flip Flop Welcome Sign.
Materials
- 7 different colored flip flops
- Cardboard
- Hot glue gun
- Ribbon
- Summer embellishments (optional)
- Paint (for letters)
- Paintbrush
Directions
- Lay out the flip flops in whatever color scheme you want. Cut out the cardboard the width of the flip flops so you can use a base to glue them onto.
- Tie a ribbon that you will hang the flip flop sing with onto the cardboard before gluing down the flip flops. It's a lot easier to do it this way than trying to work your way around the shoes after they've already been glued on.
- Spell out welcome by putting a letter on each flip flop.
- Hot glue the flip flops onto the cardboard either in a straight line or in a jagged pattern.
- Add flowers, butterflies, sunglasses, or any other summer decor you want to add to the sign.
- Hang it up and admire!
If you don't want a sign, Leigh Ann also made a Flip Flop Wreath with Deanna and Mike on the Morning News.