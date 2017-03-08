Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to brighten up your door this summer? There's a great way to do that without spending a fortune by making a Flip Flop Welcome Sign.

Materials

7 different colored flip flops

Cardboard

Hot glue gun

Ribbon

Summer embellishments (optional)

Paint (for letters)

Paintbrush

Directions

Lay out the flip flops in whatever color scheme you want. Cut out the cardboard the width of the flip flops so you can use a base to glue them onto. Tie a ribbon that you will hang the flip flop sing with onto the cardboard before gluing down the flip flops. It's a lot easier to do it this way than trying to work your way around the shoes after they've already been glued on. Spell out welcome by putting a letter on each flip flop. Hot glue the flip flops onto the cardboard either in a straight line or in a jagged pattern. Add flowers, butterflies, sunglasses, or any other summer decor you want to add to the sign. Hang it up and admire!

