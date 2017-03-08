× High winds causing power outages; road closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Winds gusting to up to 60 mph are causing problems all around West Michigan this morning.

Over 2,000 customers are without power in the Rockford area, including the US-131 corridor between 10 Mile and 13 Mile Road. The Meijer store on 10 Mile Road was without power for a while this morning, but it returned about 9:30am. Check out the Consumers Energy outage area here.

Gale Warnings have been issued on Lake Michigan with waves expected to be 7-12 feet high. People are advised to stay off of piers and jetties.

The Kent County Sheriff reported power lines were down on Five Mile Road, west of the East Beltline at 9:00am. Several other Kent County reports included trees down on Dover, near Leonard and Walker, on Shaner Avenue at 17 Mile Road and Ramsdell at 13 Mile Road.

In Ottawa County, a tree was down blocking 40th Avenue at Barry near Hudsonville as of 9:20am.

Ionia County dispatch is reporting a tree blocking M-50 and Nash at 9:15am.

Calhoun County dispatch says there are multiple trees down in several locations.

In Barry County, M-43 was closed in two locations due to trees across the roadway. The locations were in Carlton Township at Broadway and at Tillotson Lake Road.