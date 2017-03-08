KDL rents out conference rooms for large gatherings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent District Library is now offering conference and meeting rooms on their long list of items for the community to check-out.

Over the years, many of KDL's branches have received request for community space for people to hold meetings in larger groups. While some branches have the space available, others don't. Plus KDL branches that do have the space, require the people that use them to be a resident of their county due to local municipality.

Thanks to KDL's Service Center, there are rooms these branches can rent out to those that need them from all around West Michigan. They provide a variety of room sizes, and can be used for a variety of occasions like business meetings, neighborhood associations, virtual classroom meetings, and any other occasion.

The Service Center also offers free parking, so that's one less thing to worry about when trying to meet with a large group.

The KDL Service Center is located at 814 West River Center Drive Northeast in Comstock Park.

For locations, hours, and more details on how to rent their meeting rooms, click here.