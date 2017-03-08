Kiteboarders head to the lakeshore as winds whip through West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Winds gusting up to 50 mph produced waves as high as ten feet Wednesday at Pere Marquette Beach.

FOX 17 ran into a group of kiteboarders who say Wednesday's conditions are perfect for catching some waves and air. Most of them opted to board inside the south pier where the waves were more manageable.

The kiteboarders FOX 17 spoke to say the Fall is usually the best time of the year for them, but they'll take windy days like this whenever they can get them.

"It starts getting fun right around 20 knots," said Matt Occhipinti, a kiteboarder from Jenison. "Today it will be around 30 knots or so. It's a lot of fun."

Wind has diminished in the area since earlier Wednesday afternoon, but there are still occasional gusts to about 30 miles an hour in the area.

In terms of wind damage, there wasn't a lot of that along the lakeshore other than a few small trees and branches down.