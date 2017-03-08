Wednesday’s winds will be in top 5 wind events in Grand Rapids; Thousands without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Mich. -- As of Thursday morning, more than 180,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power after high winds whipped through the state Wednesday.

More than 500 utility poles and 3,000 wires went down across the state. Full restoration in some areas is not expected until Saturday.

Winds of 63 miles per hour were clocked in Grand Rapids just after noon on Wednesday. Gusts of 62 mph were recorded in Ionia, East Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.

FOX 17 Meteorologist Kevin Craig said the day's weather will likely go down as one of the top five wind events in Grand Rapids in the last 20 to 25 years.

These are considered "non-severe synoptic" events that are not associated with thunderstorms but are associated with a low pressure system. The last major event of this kind was in November 2013 when gusts were recorded over 60 mph inland and over 70 mph at the lake shore.

The wind is expected to die down shortly after sunset and become almost calm overnight.