2 people die when wind blows tree onto a car in northern Michigan

CLARE/OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. – Two people died Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell on the car they were riding in.

The accident happened about 4:30pm on M-115 near the Clare County and Osceola County line. Michigan State Police say high winds blew a tree over onto the vehicle as it drove by.

Maxwell Muessig, 20, of Midland, and Margaretta Potter, 23, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Winds gusted to as high as 64 miles per hour throughout the state of Michigan Wednesday.