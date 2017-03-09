Don’t move: More than 300 people do LaughFest mannequin challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — More than 300 people have struck a pose, all in the name of laughter.

They performed a mannequin challenge outdoors Thursday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to celebrate the start of Gilda’s LaughFest. It’s a 10-day festival of comedy to raise money for families dealing with cancer. It’s named for late comedian Gilda Radner.

The participants held their pose for nearly four minutes while a video crew recorded it.

LaughFest 2017 has free and ticketed events featuring more than 100 performers in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Holland.