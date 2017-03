Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND EAST, MICH.-

East Kentwood won both of the regular season meetings between Hudsonville by an average of 33 points and would have no problem with the Eagles tonight. The Falcons picked up the 60-48 victory in the Regional Final being played at Zeeland East High School tonight. They now advance to play Kalamazoo Central in the Quarterfinals next Tuesday.