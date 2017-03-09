× Grand Rapids makes 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

It could be the luck of the Irish or the many festivities that are planned around the city, but Grand Rapids is now ranked as the 20th best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in according to WalletHub.

The personal-finance website just released its 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

Rankings are based on individual cities’ St. Patrick’s Day traditions, average cost of events, safety and accessibility and weather forecast.

Grand Rapids scored an overall rating of 57.50, ranking highest in the St. Patrick’s Day traditions category.

Buffalo, NY took home the top stop followed by Madison, Wisc. It is expected that 13 Million pints of Guinness will be consumed this year, but the site is reminding people to drink responsibly.

Overall, WalletHub is predicting that $5.3 billion dollars collectively will be spent this year on the holiday.