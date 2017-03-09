GR Catholic Central Wins Regional Title with victory over Hamilton

HAMILTON, MICH.-- Grand Rapids Catholic Central topped Hamilton tonight is Girls Basketball play 35-26 setting up a Quarterfinal re-match against Marshall next Tuesday. The Cougars trailed 19-18 in the 3rd but would go on a run to pick up the regional title.
