Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett Catholic 48-37 to advance to district championship

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich.--- Hackett Catholic won the two regular season match ups with Kalamazoo Christian and the two met in the district playoff at Bloomindale. The Comets avenged those two losses and got the 48-37 win to advance to the district championship against Gobles.
