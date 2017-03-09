× List of streets still closed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There are still plenty streets in Battle Creek that are closed due to trees and limbs in the roadway. The city released this list:

Vale Street – East Michigan Avenue to Cliff Street

Elizabeth at Sherman

Hanover Street – West Emmett Street to Walter Avenue

Parkway Drive at Howland Street

Blenken Court – Parkway Drive to Howland Street

Myrtle Avenue – North Bedford Road to East Willard Avenue

Wentworth Avenue – Highland Avenue to Foster Avenue

Fairfield Avenue – South Beckman Avenue to South LaVista Boulevard

East Minges Road – Riverside Drive to East Court

East Hamilton Lane – Riverside Drive to Reyn Circle

Further, here are the intersections where the traffic signals are out as of Thursday at 9 a.m.: