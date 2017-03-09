List of streets still closed in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There are still plenty streets in Battle Creek that are closed due to trees and limbs in the roadway. The city released this list:
- Vale Street – East Michigan Avenue to Cliff Street
- Elizabeth at Sherman
- Hanover Street – West Emmett Street to Walter Avenue
- Parkway Drive at Howland Street
- Blenken Court – Parkway Drive to Howland Street
- Myrtle Avenue – North Bedford Road to East Willard Avenue
- Wentworth Avenue – Highland Avenue to Foster Avenue
- Fairfield Avenue – South Beckman Avenue to South LaVista Boulevard
- East Minges Road – Riverside Drive to East Court
- East Hamilton Lane – Riverside Drive to Reyn Circle
Further, here are the intersections where the traffic signals are out as of Thursday at 9 a.m.:
- South Helmer Road at Beckley Road
- South Helmer Road at Watkins Road
- West Roosevelt Avenue at Hubbard Street
- Morgan Road at North Avenue