School closings and cancellations

Marshall wins second straight regional championship with win over Otsego

Posted 11:23 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47PM, March 9, 2017

THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- Marshall and Otsego met in the regional championship for the second straight year. Bulldog senior Erica Drobny led the way for Ostego with 13 points, but Marshall senior Nikki Tucker matched her with 13 points of her own and the Redhawks won their second straight regional title 47-25.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s