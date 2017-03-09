THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- Marshall and Otsego met in the regional championship for the second straight year. Bulldog senior Erica Drobny led the way for Ostego with 13 points, but Marshall senior Nikki Tucker matched her with 13 points of her own and the Redhawks won their second straight regional title 47-25.
Marshall wins second straight regional championship with win over Otsego
