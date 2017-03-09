Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. After high speed winds that traveled through West Michigan, a group of kite boarders took advantage of the big waves on Lake Michigan.

Check out the video above of the adrenaline rush these kite boarders got from the high winds on the lakeshore.

Gusting up to 50 miles per hour, the waves were as high as 10 feet on Wednesday afternoon.

The kite boarders say fall is usually the best time of year for them, but they’ll take windy days like this whenever they can get them.

2. The Downtown Development Authority in Grand Rapids voted in favor of a handful of improvements to help transform part of the river walk.

It’s all part of the city’s 10 year master plan which includes improvements along the river walk on the south end of Ah-Nab-Awen Park, along with new federally mandated flood protections, access to the water will be made easier, and the trail along the river will be widened.

The board will put $28,000 towards the park improvements.

They also plan on revamping a building on Division to affordable housing, and renovating Veteran’s Park on Fulton.

3. A $100 million upgrade is coming to Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

The company that owns the mall says it’s focused on making Woodland one of its best retail properties. This comes after the mall announced that its Sears Store would close, and be replaced by Von Maur.

Von Maur is about 20,000 feet smaller than Sears, so the mall’s footprint will shrink a little after it’s complete.

Other plans include adding new restaurants and repaving the parking lot.

4. A service dog is back with his family after being stolen.

He’s a therapy dog for 11-year-old Tyler Gale, who has autism. Tyler’s mom, Joni, says she got a text from a man around 1:30 a.m. saying he bought the dog from someone.

Later in the afternoon, that man returned the dog, Dugan. Joni and Tyler say they’re grateful to have their dog back.

5. Laughfest wants your help to attempt a new world record for the largest mannequin challenge.

Head down to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids around 5:30 p.m. to register, get a group picture, and the attempt will start at 6.

The first 100 people to register will get door prizes, and there will be food trucks on site.

Laughfest Central opens at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, where people can get information and all kinds of souvenirs.