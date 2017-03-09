School closings and cancellations

Morning Mix Meals: Super Easy Monkey Bread

Posted 10:56 AM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55AM, March 9, 2017

Ingredients:

  • Cooking Spray
  • 2 Packages Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls
  • 1/2 Cup White Sugar
  • 1/2 Cup Butter
  • 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray bunt cake pan with non-stick spray.
  2. Remove the cinnamon rolls from the packages (we used on tube but two is ideal), and cut into quarters. Drop a few pieces of the cinnamon rolls at a time into the sugar, and coat thoroughly. Spread the coated cinnamon roll pieces among the prepared bunt cake pan.
  3. Place butter and brown sugar in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl and microwave a few seconds until the butter has melted. Stir to blend and drizzle about 2 tablespoons of the butter mixture over the quartered cinnamon rolls.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.
  5. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before removing from pan. Drizzle glaze from cinnamon rolls and serve.

