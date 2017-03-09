Morning Mix Meals: Super Easy Monkey Bread

Ingredients:
- Cooking Spray
- 2 Packages Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls
- 1/2 Cup White Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Butter
- 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray bunt cake pan with non-stick spray.
- Remove the cinnamon rolls from the packages (we used on tube but two is ideal), and cut into quarters. Drop a few pieces of the cinnamon rolls at a time into the sugar, and coat thoroughly. Spread the coated cinnamon roll pieces among the prepared bunt cake pan.
- Place butter and brown sugar in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl and microwave a few seconds until the butter has melted. Stir to blend and drizzle about 2 tablespoons of the butter mixture over the quartered cinnamon rolls.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.
- Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before removing from pan. Drizzle glaze from cinnamon rolls and serve.