Pewamo-Westphalia keeps postseason run going with win over Springport

GRANDVILLE, Mich.--- Pewamo-Westphalia met Springport in the Class C regional championship at Calvin Christian. The Pirates got the 55-34 win over Springport and advance to the state quarterfinals to play Schoolcraft.
Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 21-2 and advances to regional finals
