Pewamo-Westphalia keeps postseason run going with win over Springport

Posted 11:17 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46PM, March 9, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich.--- Pewamo-Westphalia met Springport in the Class C regional championship at Calvin Christian. The Pirates got the 55-34 win over Springport and advance to the state quarterfinals to play Schoolcraft.

