New Knapp’s Crossing apartments to begin construction in late March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new apartment complex is coming to northeast Grand Rapids.

Continental Properties is expected to begin construction on the project in late March on the site on the East Beltline between Knapp and 3 Mile Road.

“We selected this location for The Springs at Knapp’s Crossing because of the growing demand for high-quality apartments in the vicinity. This well-situated site is close to restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores and shopping,” said Continental Properties Development Director Erik Hahn in a press release.

The complex, located at 2550 East Beltline NE, will offer townhome-style apartments, including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom offerings. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse and lounge, resort-style pool, fitness center, pet playground and car care center.

“This development adds another quality housing option to Grand Rapids Township and will welcome more families and professionals to our growing community,” said Grand Rapids Township Supervisor Michael DeVries in the release. “Although this site presented many unique challenges for a residential project, Continental Properties listened to neighbors and worked with the township to make accommodations to ensure the development fits the vision of our community.”

The development will also include an 8-acre preservation area and a public network connection. All together the project will include six buildings on the 28.79-acre site.

Continental Properties plans to complete construction by the end of 2017. Apartments will be available for pre-leasing in early 2018. For more information, visit: cproperties.com