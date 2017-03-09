Thirsty Thursdays bring discounts on food and drink at Flanagan’s Irish Pub

Flanagan's Irish Pub, a staple in downtown Grand Rapids, is well known for it's Irish Fare and is the perfect place to grab a drink!
As a traditional Irish bar, Flanagan's has Guinness on tap at all times, as well as many other local brews.
The pub has a Thirsty Thursday deal, where customers can get $5 margaritas, Moscow Mules, and "pick your own beer" flights. Irish whiskeys like Jameson are only $4, and they have discounted appetizers!
Flanagan's is located at 139 Pearl Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.
For more information, visit flanagansgr.com.