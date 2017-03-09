Thirsty Thursdays bring discounts on food and drink at Flanagan’s Irish Pub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flanagan's Irish Pub, a staple in downtown Grand Rapids, is well known for it's Irish Fare and is the perfect place to grab a drink!

As a traditional Irish bar, Flanagan's has Guinness on tap at all times, as well as many other local brews.

The pub has a Thirsty Thursday deal, where customers can get $5 margaritas, Moscow Mules, and "pick your own beer" flights. Irish whiskeys like Jameson are only $4, and they have discounted appetizers!

Flanagan's is located at 139 Pearl Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit flanagansgr.com.